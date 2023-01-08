Lancaster Dog Control's seizure of a service dog results in community uproar

A "dangerous dog hearing" was supposed to be held in Lancaster at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to determine what would happen to a service dog that attacked a citizen.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A 4-year-old service husky named Bandit was the focal point of much contention in the last month.

The husky attacked a citizen in Lancaster and was then seized by Lancaster Dog Control. 2 On Your Side spoke with Christine Townsend with Against All Oddz Animal Alliance, an animal advocacy group.

Townsend said Bandit had no prior bite history and was taken away from an owner who relies on the husky for help.

"I feel strongly that Bandit is being held illegally and should be released, with stipulations of course," Townsend said.

The owner suffers from seizures and brain injuries and has been without his service dog for the last month.

On Tuesday, there was supposed to be a hearing in Lancaster's Town Court to determine the dog's fate. The judges recused themselves and the matter will now be moved to Depew, with Bandit and his owner being separated for even more time.

"I've contacted the Lancaster Dog Control officer Eric Major to see why the dog is being held," Townsend said. "He couldn't say much because the case is pending."

Townsend did add that Major told her the dog was "legally seized" following a court order.

A rally was scheduled by Against All Oddz for Tuesday to go along with the hearing, but with the case's postponement, that was canceled as well.

While she was lacking updates, Townsend did say he was meeting with a trainer last weekend.

Bandit is the owner's service dog, but there was no paperwork provided at the time of the seizure. Townsend did say some form of a note from a specialist was later provided.

According to Townsend, the owner's seizures have gotten worse in the last month with Bandit away.

"He's holding up the best he can. He's having a lot of seizures," Townsend said. "He's worried, he's anxious."

Of course, paperwork is not a requisite to be a service animal by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"No. Covered entities may not require documentation, such as proof that the animal has been certified, trained, or licensed as a service animal, as a condition for entry," reads the ADA's website.

"You're not required to register them," Townsend said. "You can actually train your own service dog."

Townsend is still aware of the damage done to the citizen but wants a reasonable solution that allows the otherwise non-violent dog a chance to return to his owner.