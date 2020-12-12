Second young elephant dies from virus at Syracuse zoo

Officials at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo say 5-year-old Batu died early Friday morning, days after the sudden death of his younger brother, Ajay.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A second young elephant has died at a central New York zoo despite frantic efforts by the zoo staff to combat a lethal virus.

Officials at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse say that 5-year-old Batu died early Friday morning, days after the sudden death of his younger brother, Ajay. Both elephants died from a strain of herpes that targets Asian elephants.

The zoo says Batu had been in treatment since last week, receiving medications and infusions of plasma, but the viral load in the calf's blood grew exponentially by the day.

The EEHV virus is believed to be naturally occurring.