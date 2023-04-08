Police and Rescue Animal 2024 Calendar preorders available now

The calendars are $15 and every sale from the calendars will benefit Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for some cuteness. Photos from the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar photoshoot were released this week.

Last week, the Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue teamed up with police officers from across Western New York for the 2024 Police and Rescue Animal Calendar.

“We are so grateful to these amazing police officers who took time out of their day to help our animals and to Tailor Mayde Photography for capturing these beautiful moments. It takes a village to help animals and we are so grateful to have these brave men and women on our side,” said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club.

The photos were taken by Emily Allen of Tailor Mayde Photography, who donated her time to the project.