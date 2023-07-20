Niagara SPCA teaming up with local restaurant for 2nd annual adoption event

The Niagara County SPCA and Lumberjack Patio & Grill in Tonawanda are teaming up for the 2nd year in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a night of white claw and paws.

The Lumberjack Bar and Grill is co-hosting an event with the Niagara County SPCA next week to find families for their adoptable dog.

The event will be on Thursday July 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Tonawanda Restaurant location at 1000 River Road. A portion of the night's proceeds will go directly to the Niagara County SPCA.

This is the second year that the event has been held and is a great opportunity for the community to come out and meet adoptable dogs.