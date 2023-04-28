Niagara County woman rescues horses that help provide therapy to community

Ginny O'Malley has rescued 30 horses since 2017, but saving all these animals comes at a cost.

BURT, N.Y. — Some of the best things that happen are the most unexpected.

"It was a fluke," said Ginny O'Malley.

Exactly the case when O'Malley's husband bought her Packard Meadows Farm in Burt back in 2017.

It was supposed to be a place for O'Malley to store two horses she rescued.

"If I bought this farm, I knew they could go on forever. They would always be safe. Never intended to do a whole lot of rescuing," O'Malley said.

Six years later and O'Malley has rescued 30 horses. Most are former race horses, while some have been saved from a kill pen and others have been rescued for people.

But saving all these animals comes at a cost.

"The horses survive on my social security. We're waiting for our 501 approval. It hasn't come through yet. We generally don't fundraise because we're not a 501," O'Malley said. "We have friends who when we get in a rough spot, will chip in whatever we need."

Some of O'Malley's horses who like to socialize are also used as therapy horses, visiting nursing homes, helping kids with autism and even people like Patty Hayes.

"I didn't think I would ever get on a horse again. I had a stroke and they said 'oh no, we'll get you on,'" Hayes said. "It took six people to get me up on the horse but I finally did it. Cried like a baby but I did it. If it wasn't for these wonderful people, I probably would've never been on a horse again."

Now O'Malley's farm will soon offer animal assisted therapy, when social worker Michelle Senecal-Hunt is done with her certification.

Senecal-Hunt's daughter's horse was also saved by O'Malley.

"They can recognize your emotions even if you're trying to hide your emotions," Senecal-Hunt said.

O'Malley may have never planned to rescue animals and change lives.

"I get to work out every morning on my deck and I look out here and I see happy, healthy, wonderful horses that love their life, that give me joy," O'Malley said.