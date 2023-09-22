More than 30 dogs have a new home after being hoarded in poor conditions

The SPCA Serving Erie County sent two agents to a home and found 34 dogs, including three new puppies and a cat.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — More than 30 dogs have a new home tonight.

A spokesperson for the investigation and animal cruelty department for the SPCA Serving Erie County said they received a tip that animals were being hoarded in a home with poor living conditions.

They sent two agents who found 34 dogs, including three new puppies and a cat living there.

2 On Your Side was told that this is a growing problem.

"Talking to our agents that are out on the road everyday, they've said time and time again: This is the worst year that they've seen," O'Rion Higgins said. "We've had some agents out there for over 10 years, and the amount of cruelty that's complied with evictions, and different situations where people are unable to care for animals that they deserve, is high this year."