How are miniature horses considered service animals?

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people might just now be figuring out which animals can join shoppers inside Publix stores after "no pets allowed" signs were placed at different locations in recent days.

According to the supermarket chain's policy on animals, all non-service animals, including emotional support animals, are not allowed inside. Only service animals are permitted to join their owners while shopping.

But when thinking of service animals, do miniature horses cross your mind? Well, they should!

Dogs and miniature horses are both qualified to be service animals, according to the U.S. Service Animals registration website.

The Americans with Disabilities Act changed regulations in recent years to allow miniature horses to be individually trained to work and perform tasks.

"A service animal is defined as an animal that ‘is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability,'" leaders explain online. "In 2011, the only animal recognized as a service animal was a dog."

Service horses can be trained to work just like service dogs and are best known for guiding people who are blind or visually impaired. Miniature horses can also work as emotional support animals.

"As they provide excellent assistance as guide horses, they have the ability to keep their owner safe thus providing safe support as a service animal," the U.S. Service Animals website reads.

There are specific qualifications the miniature horse has to meet to be able to be classified as a service animal, which include:

Must be 24-34 inches in height and weigh around 70-100 pounds

Whether the miniature horse is housebroken

If the miniature horse is under control

If the facility can accommodate the miniature horse’s size, weight, and type

Whether the miniature horse will not compromise safety requirements for safe operation for the whole of the facility and other members of the public

According to the U.S. Service Animals' website, the horses have to follow more regulations to make sure the owners are safe because they are much bigger than dogs.

Miniature horses tend to live longer than dogs – up to 35 years, with 20 or so of those years working. They also reportedly don't have a social drive like most dogs so they are able to stand for a long time without making a sound.

So with this information in mind, customers shouldn't be surprised if they see a dog or a miniature house walking down a Publix aisle in the future.

Leaders with the supermarket chain confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay they did put new signage regarding pets in all stores. But the store's policy on animals remains the same.

On Publix's website, customers are asked that non-service animals be removed from the premises.

"We also ask that service animals that are out of control, pose a threat to health or safety, or are not housebroken be removed from the premises," a post online reads in part. "The individual may continue to shop at the store without the animal.

"Publix will gladly provide personal shopping assistance to such an individual upon request."

Service animals are also asked to not be placed in carts or baskets because of health and sanitation concerns.