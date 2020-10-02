BUFFALO, N.Y. — Let's Goat Buffalo, a company that brings goats to mow Western New York lawns, is joining forces with Leadership Buffalo to raise funds to transport the stars of the show, their goats.

The company is looking to raise $20,000 for a "goat-tote", a renovated school bus, to transport the goats safely from one job to the next. They've set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised over 10 percent of the goal.

Let's Goat Buffalo

The goats the company uses are retired milkers and young babies that are raised on the Alpine Made dairy farm, which is about 30 miles southwest of Buffalo.

They use goats to manage vegetation growth by eating the unwanted plants. The natural use of goats is environmentally friendly, it reduces the use of toxic herbicides because of the animals unique digestive process.

To learn more about goatscaping or to donate to Let's Goat Buffalo, go to their website here.

RELATED: Goat-scaping program Let's Goat Buffalo visits Hotel Henry

RELATED: Goats being used to eat invasive plants in Como Park