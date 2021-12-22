9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building

Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble of his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield when he heard a faint meow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble and heard a faint meow.

It gave him hope that his office cat Madix was alive.

Gibson had tried to find the animal after the tornado hit, but had given up after a few days.

Gibson was standing in the rubble Sunday afternoon when he heard the faint noise.

Gibson called over some employees who helped search.

Soon after, they found the cat unscathed in a hole beneath the rubble.

Gibson says he took Madix home, where he will live as a house cat.

