Open Arms Rescue Little Dog Day's of Kenmore this Wednesday

KENMORE, N.Y. — It's the Dog Days of Summer, and the Kenmore Village Improvement Society is hosting an event for those looking to add a new furry friend to the family.
The Kenmore Village Improvement Society will be hosting the Open Arms Rescue this Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 7 Warren Ave in Kenmore.
The event will be a fun opportunity for people to come meet adoptable dogs, learn about the areas local rescues, and check out some fun dog related vendors. There will also be a small flea market, crafts, raffles, and more for those attending.
Those looking to adopt at the event must be pre approved before coming, and can find pre-approval information on Open Arms website here. People are also encouraged to bring any dogs they already have for a meet and greet with potential puppies at the event.
To learn more and see adoptable dogs visit www.oarwny.org