Open Arms Rescue Little Dog Day's of Kenmore this Wednesday

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society will be hosting Open Arms Rescue this Wednesday for their Dog Days event.

KENMORE, N.Y. — It's the Dog Days of Summer, and the Kenmore Village Improvement Society is hosting an event for those looking to add a new furry friend to the family.

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society will be hosting the Open Arms Rescue this Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 7 Warren Ave in Kenmore.

The event will be a fun opportunity for people to come meet adoptable dogs, learn about the areas local rescues, and check out some fun dog related vendors. There will also be a small flea market, crafts, raffles, and more for those attending.

Those looking to adopt at the event must be pre approved before coming, and can find pre-approval information on Open Arms website here. People are also encouraged to bring any dogs they already have for a meet and greet with potential puppies at the event.

Please remember that you must be pre-approved to adopt at an event. If you have an existing dog, please have them attend for a meet and greet. Looking forward to seeing you there 😊🐾 Posted by Open Arms Rescue of WNY on Saturday, August 19, 2023