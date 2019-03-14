NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Jellyfish are coming to the Aquarium of Niagara.

The Niagara Falls tourist attraction on March 16 opens its Aliens of the Sea exhibit that will showcase four different varieties of jellyfish. Roughly 100 of the sea creatures will be on display at any one time in the 1,500-square-foot exhibit that holds 2,000 gallons of water.

The aquarium invested nearly $500,000 in the project, sponsored by KeyBank, which donated $150,000. Aliens of the Sea marks the first time since the aquarium opened in 1965 that it has had a jellyfish exhibit.

