How cute! Duck slide returns to Erie County Fair

While the main attraction of the Moo-ternity ward are the calves and the piglets, the duck slide provides plenty of entertainment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is going on to day nine, but there is still time to head out and soak up the fun at the fair.

We have the perfect attraction that fairgoers will not want to miss.

While the main focus of the Moo-ternity ward are the calves and the piglets, off in the corner there is another display showcasing the cute playfulness of ducklings.

Barry Flansburg, from the Agriculture Discovery Center explained to us just how the duck slide came to be.

“What the duck slide is, that’s kind of an entertaining thing that people don’t generally see ducks doing or whatever. We saw something like this down at the north American livestock exhibition down in Louisville, Kentucky. And the staff came up here and built the duck slide," Flansburg said.

The duck slide is fun for all ages to watch and is a great way to pass time while people visit the Moo-ternity ward while waiting for the birth of calf.