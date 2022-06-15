More fosters needed at Ten Lives Club to save kittens

More kittens are appearing this season making foster homes needed more than ever.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emergency fosters are being requested by Ten Lives Club as they have rescued over 600 kittens this past spring season.

"We have more moms and kittens coming in and we cannot keep up without your help," a press release stated.

Ten Lives is hosting an emergency foster open house this Friday, June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at their main shelter, 3741 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell.

If you have ever been interested in fostering, now is the time. They will provide everything you need to become a TLC foster, even pizza.

"Please help us, help them," a press release stated.

Kittens will be in attendance at the event and foster interviews will be conducted on site.