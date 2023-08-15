Hayes Seafood House in Williamsville finds rare orange lobster

The lobster has found a new home with the help of the Aquarium of Niagara.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Check this out! The general manager of Hayes Seafood House in Williamsville found an orange lobster.

The shipment came in from Boston, Massachusetts.

This is the most recent one to be found in Western New York, though we're told they are a rare find.

Last month, another lobster named Larry the Lobster was moved from Western New York to the Kansas City Zoo after he was found in a shipment at the Tops in Hamburg in May.

According to experts, orange lobsters have a mutation in their genetics that turns them orange.



"I thought the lobster was cooked but it turns out we got a one in a 30 million lobster, an orange lobster," Nick Pyzikiewicz the general manager of Haye Seafood House

“It's important to know these lobsters are not a different species. It's the same American lobster you find at Red Lobster or in the freezer section. It's just a discoloration or a different coat if you think of it that way," Rafael Calderon from the Aquarium of Niagara said.