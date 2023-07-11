Appointments open for Niagara County Department of Health free rabies vaccine clinic

The Niagara County Department of Health is hosting a free rabies clinic in the Town of Wilson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get your pets update on their rabies shots?

The Niagara County Department of Health has announced that they are offering a free clinic for domesticated animals which includes dogs, cats, and ferrets.

The event is on Saturday, July 15 at 3356 Wilson-Cambria Road, in the Town of Wilson from 9 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required for anyone who plans on attending, and can be made on the Niagara County Department of Health's website and by phone (716)-439-7490.

Appointments slots will be opened on the website on the first working day of the week of the scheduled clinic for people to schedule.

According to the Department of Health's website, "Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Domestic animals account for less than 10% of the reported rabies cases, with cats, cattle, and dogs most often reported rabid."

It is by law that all cats, dogs, and domesticated ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination from four months of age and on.