The firefighters and bystanders tried to get the animals out but were unable to make any rescues due to the intense heat and the flames.

PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief.

Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a working fire. Arriving firefighters noted there were animals still inside.

“By the time we even walked out, it was like the flames were up in the sky. You couldn’t save anything,” Kelly Cronin, the farm owner, told FOX61 on Saturday.

The firefighters and bystanders tried to get the 60 or so animals out but were unable to make any rescues due to the intense heat and the flames, the fire chief said.

“Mini-horses. Donkeys. Geese. Ducks. Alpacas. Pigs - just had a bunch of baby pigs born," Cronin said. "I just can’t wrap it up. I don’t know what to say.”

The barn is part of a non-profit farm, Kelly's Kids, that has been providing animal therapy to children since 2014. A GoFundMe was made to raise recovery funds for the farm. Over $4,000 was raised in the first hour the fundraiser was live. Throughout Saturday morning, over $13,500 was raised, with the ultimate goal of $75,000.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. My grandparents lived in the house next to us so it’s over 150 years that this is our homestead,” Cronin said.

Cheshire and Bethany fire departments assisted in quickly extinguishing the fire. Beacon Hose Company provided station coverage at Prospect Fire Headquarters.

No human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

