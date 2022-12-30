Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends

The group had always planned to stay overnight Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but with bad conditions and the driving ban, they were stuck until Monday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm.

The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.

"We're supposed to be here 365 days a year. We don't stop for snow days, we don't stop for holidays. The animals come first, always," SPCA animal care manager Leigh Ann Abbey told 2 On Your Side.

"With limited staff and limited resources for doing what we do, I'm just so grateful to all of them, and so happy to have them in my life and have them here with me."

The Erie County SPCA didn't loser power or heat during the storm.