Dog wash fundraiser being held Saturday for puppy hit by car

"Rinses for Rya" is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clyde's Feed in Hamburg.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A dog wash fundraiser is being held this weekend to help a puppy who was hit by a car.

The puppy named Rya was found on the side of the road with a broken leg after being hit. Clyde's Feed & Animal Center is hosting "Rinses for Rya" to raise money for 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue who took in Rya so they can pay her medical bills.

“We are all animal lovers here at Clyde’s and we always try to do what we can to help them. When we learned about Rya’s story we just knew we had to do something to show her we care,” said Jim Millspaugh, owner of Clyde’s.

The dog wash will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Clyde's on 351 Union Street in Hamburg. Dog washes cost $5 cash donation. The event will also feature music, food donated by Just Pizza in Amherst, and 10 adoptable puppies.

RSVP to the event with a photo of your dog to SweetBuffalo716@aol.com or visit the Facebook page for more information.