Help Denver Zoo name the new baby sloth

The zoo now knows the sex of the sloth pup born last month and is holding a contest to choose a name.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo wants help naming one of its newest residents, a two-toed sloth born last month to parents Charlotte and Elliot.

The zoo announced this week that the new Linne's two-toed sloth pup is a boy, and for a $5 donation, anyone can vote for one of three names chosen by the pups keepers. People can vote as many times as they want.

The three name choices:

Rain – This name was inspired by the tropical rainforest from which the two-toed sloths live in the wild.

Wicket –This pup's older brother is named Wookie, so this name would continue the Star Wars theme.

Cappuccino – The pup isn't caffeinated but does have a café con leche coat, the zoo said.

The pup was born Jan. 26 and is the third pup born at Denver Zoo to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The first was born in February 2018, and the second in April 2019.

The sloths can be viewed in the Tropical Discovery exhibit.

Video of the new baby sloth also can be found on the Denver Zoo Facebook page.

