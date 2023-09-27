State urges drivers to use caution as deer accident season arrives

As it gets darker earlier, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking people to stay alert for wildlife while driving.

The next three months is the peak time for car crashes involving deer. In fact, 41 percent of all crashes involving deer happen in this window.

"Deer are what we call corpuscular species, so they are most active at dawn and dusk," Ryan Rockefeller, a wildlife biologist with the DEC, told 2 On Your Side. "And when we have the shorter days, it condenses their activity down to the time that we are also on our daily commutes in the morning and the evenings, so that can really increase deer vehicle collisions."

The state's Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding drivers that deer usually travel together, so if you see one on the road, you can expect to see more coming into traffic.