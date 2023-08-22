Meet Copper the golden doodle - the Scottsdale school district's newest Crisis K-9

Copper is a 1.5-year-old, red golden doodle, who's already becoming one of the most popular new friends on Mohave Middle School's campus.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A wildly popular program in the Scottsdale Unified School District is growing. It’s something teachers, parents and even students agree makes a big and positive difference on campus.

Copper is the newest of the Scottsdale school's crisis K9s. He’s a young, laid back, red golden doodle, who’s already made a lot of friends at Mohave Middle School. Now, he's helping his new friends in a big way.

Ahnali Ahumada, a Mohave eighth grader, said she sees Copper regularly around school.

“I see him a lot at lunch," Ahumada said. "I saw him at lunch today and my whole friend group came over and just started petting him.”

Copper is the Scottsdale school district’s newest crisis K-9. There are a total of three now in the district, and a fourth in the Scottsdale Police Department.

Copper works with School Resource Officer David Steel at Mohave Middle School. He’s not your typical dog in a vest.

“A lot of people, when they see a dog with a vest on, they know they’re not supposed to touch it," Steel said. "So they’re always asking 'hey, can I touch your dog first?' And I'm like yeah, that’s his job to make people feel better.”

Copper is already making a big difference during his time at Mohave so far this year, said eighth grader, Piper Penkert.

“I feel like before campus everybody didn’t have something to see at the day," Penkert said. "Some people got kind of sad and stuff. When they see the dog it brings happiness to everyone.”

Steel added how Copper has helped some of the students feel more comfortable at school.

"He’s already helped out a couple special needs students this year so far in the first couple days, who were having a hard time getting to class and didn’t want to come," Steel said.

Mohave’s principal Paul Ferrero, said the Crisis K9’s are a big part of his students’ system of support.

“It helps our campus keep that positive climate going and it’s a great thing for our kids to have," Ferrero said.

Ferrero added, new sixth graders feel relieved when seeing Copper on campus, helping to start middle school on the right foot.

“I think it's a phenomenal resource," Ferrero said. "I think it really puts our students at ease. If they’re going through a tough time in their life, in their family or whatever is going on in their situation, I think having Copper around here helps puts them at ease, and puts them in that right state of mind that we can work with them and hopefully get them back on track so they can perform well in school.”

Eighth grader Hayduke Tyler-Priniski, supports the school's decision to bring Copper to campus.

“Having Copper here just makes everybody a lot happier and more comfortable, because most people have pets at home, so getting to have their own pet at school is way better," Tyler-Priniski said.

When Copper is not working, Steel said he hangs out with him at home or around town. Copper's favorite game is ball and he gets to play at least twice a day.

Copper even has a special police vehicle with a bed and an alert system which notifies Officer Steel right away if the air conditioning goes out or if there's a problem, while Copper is taking a break inside and Steel is working a call.

Copper joined his buddies, Captain and Rocket, who are also Crisis K9s in the Scottsdale district.

“They all play together and hang out together," Steel said. "We do trainings together."

Copper is assigned to the Saguaro campus complex, which includes Mohave Middle. Captain is at Coronado’s and Socket is at Chaparral’s.

Steel said there are plans to get two more dogs for Arcadia and Desert Mountain's areas.

The crisis K9’s are paid for through donations in the SUSD foundation. That pays for things like vet bills, their dog training and buying the dog for the schools.

