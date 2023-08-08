x
Animals

Dog Wash fundraiser hosted by Clyde's Feed and Animal store

Clyde's Feed and Animal store is hosting a dog washing event to raise money for 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue.
Credit: Clyde's

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you looking to get your dog looking squeaky clean? Clyde's Feed Store is hosting its 3rd dog wash to benefit 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue

All those interested can bring their dogs in for a bath from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and it will cost $10 per wash. All participants will receive a free goodie bag with treats while supplies last. 

They will also have food vendors, photo backdrop opportunities for pet photo ops, and more. According to Clyde's Facebook post made on Tuesday, more information is to come regarding the event. 

7 Hearts is a non-profit maternity dog rescue based in Western New York and helps rescue dogs from high-kill and overcrowded shelters. 

Join us for our Annual Dog Wash Fundraiser to Benefit 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue! 🐾🛁 Bring the pups out for a bath, free...

Posted by Clyde's Feed on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

To learn more about Clyde's people can visit clydesfeed.com.

