Chautauqua County to host free rabies vaccination clinic for pets

The county's health department will co-host the clinic with the Town of Ellington, offering free rabies vaccinations to pets.

ELLINGTON, N.Y. — Pet overdue for a shot? Now's your chance to get it done before summer ends.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and Town of Ellington will co-host a free pet vaccination clinic in August at the Town of Ellington Highway Garage.

From 5-7 p.m., free rabies vaccinations will be offered to dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets at least three months of age. These pets are required to be vaccinated against rabies by the New York State Public Health Law. The clinic will open Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Town of Ellington highway Garage at 763 East Main Street.

Pet owners must bring and receive clinic staff approval on previous vaccination records for pets to be vaccinated; those without records will receive a one year dose of vaccine.

All dogs and cats must arrive leashed or in individual carriers. Pre-registration will not be required for participation.

Reach out to the Chautauqua County Health Department or Town of Ellington with questions about the clinic.