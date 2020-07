The kitten’s reversal in fortune continued when it was adopted by a local resident.

TERRYVILLE, N.Y. — Only eight lives left for this New York cat.

Police on Long Island rescued a kitten Friday that fell into a storm drain in Terryville.

A 911 caller spotted the animal about 6 p.m., and Officer Michael Viruet of the Suffolk County Police Department climbed into the drain and brought the kitten to safety.