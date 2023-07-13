Tattoo shop raises money for rescue cats by hosting Caturday event

Canalside Tattoo Company in Medina will be hosting their second annual tattoo flash and fundraiser event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get a cool tattoo and raise money to help animals?

Canalside Tattoo Company is hosting their second annual Caturday event on Sunday, July 30 at their Medina location from 11-8 p.m.

The event will benefit the Cat by Cat Inc. Medina team, and feature a basket raffle in addition to the flash tattoos and body piercing opportunities. All artists and piercers will be donating 100% of their earnings for the day to Cat by Cat Inc.

Tattoo Flash appointments will be on an appointment only basis with $100 1-hour tickets available for purchase, and all piercings will be on a walk-in basis. Flash designs have been posted to the Canalside Tattoo Facebook page for those interested.

Welcome to Caturday! A Tattoo Flash Event and Basket Raffle benefiting Cat by Cat, Inc. Medina Team on Sunday, July 30,... Posted by Canalside Tattoo Company on Friday, July 7, 2023

The Cat by Cat Inc. Medina team has made improving the lives of community cats and finding loving homes for kittens and friendly strays their mission.

“It's not the cats’ fault,” says Shannon Blount, longtime Medina cat rescuer. “Human beings created this problem, and only human beings can do something about it.”

The Cat By Cat Inc. volunteers in Medina are avid practitioners of Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return, and take the time to care for kittens waiting for their forever homes by being fosters.

All those interested in this event should be aware that photo ID is required for all services at Canalside Tattoo, and tattoos can only be given to those 18+ only. Piercings for minors require a parent or guardian present with photo ID and a copy of the minor's birth certificate for consent.