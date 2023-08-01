Interim Buffalo Zoo CEO, President official given the title

Lisa Smith has served in the interim since the previous CEO and she officially has the role.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After almost a year of searching the Buffalo Zoo has finally named a new President and CEO.

Lisa Smith has served in the interim since the previous CEO stepped down back in September, and now the board of directors has made it official.

Smith will oversee the zoo's plans for animal care and raising money for future projects.

"I want people who come to our gates to feel welcomed, to expand our conservation and sustainability efforts, to grow our learning and education experiences and programs, and create enriching and immersive interactive exhibits for both for the animals and the people that come here," Smith said at a press conference on Monday.

Smith joined 2 On Your Side's Town Hall on Monday following the press conference announcing her new title.