Welcome Briggs, Asali, Denny, and Saul to the Buffalo Zoo lion habitat family.

The four cubs were born to mother Luska and father Tiberius in early June.

Asali means "sweet like honey" and the two donors who donated to the Zoo at their annual gala are named Denny and Saul.