Buffalo Zoo lion cubs make their public debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The moment that zoo-goers have been waiting for this summer is here.

The Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs, dubbed the "Fab Four," are making their public debut on Thursday.

Mother Luska and father Tiberius has four lion cubs early June, and after weeks of quality time with Mom they are now ready to be seen by the public. This is Luska's third litter.

Mom and her cubs can be viewed from 10 a.m. to noon daily. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And this is the only exciting thing taking place at the zoo this summer.

Earlier this month, the zoo announced that the public will have extra time to visit the second installment of Zoomagination. The lantern display has been extended through Labor Day for people to finish out their summer with the impressive light display.