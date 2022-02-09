Buffalo Zoo granted announces renewal of accreditation

Ten other zoos across the country also were granted continuing accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has have been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo said Thursday on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."

It first received accreditation in 1981, and has maintained it every five years since.

Ten other zoos across the country also were granted continuing accreditation.

The Buffalo Zoo also recently introduced its newest member: Poppy, the North American river otter. She is a year and a half old, and she came to Buffalo from a zoo in Lansing, Michigan, around the middle of July.