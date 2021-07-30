Buffalo Zoo announces death of Rose, the North American Bison

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose, the North American bison at the Buffalo Zoo died, according to announcements the Zoo made Friday on social media. The animal and veterinary care teams decided to euthanize Rose because of her declining health.
Rose was born at the Zoo on April 24, 1998 and lived at the zoo for her entire life. At 23-years-old she lived longer than most bison.
"Her caretakers often described Rose as a gentle soul that loved training sessions. Some of her favorite treats included sweet potatoes and pumpkin puree," the zoo said in a Facebook post.