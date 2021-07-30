Buffalo Zoo announces death of Rose, the North American Bison

Rose was 23-years-old and lived her whole life at the zoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose, the North American bison at the Buffalo Zoo died, according to announcements the Zoo made Friday on social media. The animal and veterinary care teams decided to euthanize Rose because of her declining health.

Rose was born at the Zoo on April 24, 1998 and lived at the zoo for her entire life. At 23-years-old she lived longer than most bison.