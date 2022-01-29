Birds N' Brews: Event raises money for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is a local rescue for injured wildlife that can no longer survive on their own. There were craft drinks and live music at the event.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Aurora Cider House teamed up with Clyde's Feed and Animal Center and Sweet Buffalo on Friday night for a Birds N' Brews fundraiser.

The event was a benefit for Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, a local rescue for injured wildlife that can no longer survive on their own. There were craft drinks, live music, and yes, there were also some birds.

"Now we are one of the largest raptor facilities in the east," said curator Tanya Lowe of Hawk Creek Wildlife Center. "So we have around 100 permanent residents at Hawk Creek. We go to schools, community events, and still do rehabilitation as well, so we do a lot of different things at Hawk Creek now."

At Friday's event, $2 from every drink purchased went straight to the wildlife center to help them care for the animals they rescue from all over the country.

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is an animal rehabilitator and has about 100 permanent residents that are not suitable for re-release. Some of the wildlife center's permanent residents include a bald eagle, a Eurasian lynx, an Egyptian vulture, and much more. The wildlife center also offers educational programs.

"Hawk Creek Wildlife Center rescues wildlife animals from all over the country that have no place to go. Many are permanently injured and would not survive on their own," according to Jim Millspaugh, the owner of Clyde's Feed & Animal Center.

"Hawk Creek gives them a chance to thrive in their care, and we must do everything we can to support their mission."