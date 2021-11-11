Tashi's fifth calf makes her public debut at Buffalo Zoo

She was galloping around, exploring the yard, and enjoying the outdoors alongside her mother, Tashi. The long-horned Indian rhino is vulnerable in the wild.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo's baby rhino make her public debut on Thursday.

This is Tashi's fifth calf, and she's growing every day.

"When she was born, she was 130 pounds right out of mom," according to Christian Dobosiewicz, the communications manager for the Buffalo Zoo. "She gains about four pounds a day, on average. She's a little over 250 pounds right now, a pretty big baby.

"Mom weighs about 4,500 pounds, so she'll grow up to be that size in a few years"