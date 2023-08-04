x
Beloved Aquarium of Niagara seal passes away

In recent a post made to the Aquarium of Niagara's Facebook page, they shared the sad news that one of their sea lions has passed away.
Credit: Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In a recent post made to the Aquarium of Niagara's Facebook page they shared the sad news that one of their sea lions has passed away. 

15-year old sea lion Kiah, had unexpectedly passed away after sudden complications from an untreatable form of stomach cancer. She was a California sea lion, and was rescued off the coast in 2008. 

Joining the Aquarium of Niagara in 2009 Kiah soon became a staff and guest favorite, and continued to be for the 14 years she spent at the Aquarium. 

She was well known for her distinct vocalizations, incredible attention in training sessions, and show-stopping displays of athleticism. The Aquarium notes that she was a great ambassador for her species and other rescued marine mammals. 

