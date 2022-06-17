4th Annual Cause for the Paws Pet Expo is back

The 4th annual Expo has returned with several local shelters in attendance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Ten Lives Club is gearing up to host multiple events, and to recruit potential new fosters.

The fourth annual Cause for the Paws Pet Expo is a free a event and being held on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Williamsville location Lehigh Valley Depot at 86 South Long Street.

Several local area rescue groups will be in attendance with cats, dogs, and other small animals available for adoption along with vendors with crafts and merchandise for sale.

The Ten Lives Club will also be holding their Kitten Match-up series on the same day from noon to 4 p.m.

This series will be taking place at The Rockin' Buffalo saloon at 1800 Union Road in West Seneca, and feature two teams of furr-ocious kittens who will face off in a hockey game unlike anything you've ever seen.

Aside from the face-off, there will also be a basket raffle and specialty cocktail served.

All proceeds made at this event will benefit Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group.

For more events, and adoption details those interested can visit www.tenlivesclub.com and check out their event page.