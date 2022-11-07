Adorable rhinos at the Buffalo Zoo

Hope these rhino cuddles help you through the day and the week!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo shared some adorable pictures of its rhinos Monday.

The zoo posted them saying "feeling tired this morning?"

Baby Georgia, who is nearing her first birthday, was cuddling up with her mother, Tashi.

This is Tashi's fifth calf. Her pregnancy was based on a recommendation from the greater one-horned rhino Species Survival Plan (SSP) through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Also this season, the zoo is teaming up with Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. to release a brand new brew.

The beer is called the "Zoomagination Lager," which was inspired by "Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights." The brand-new immersive experience features large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns in an interactive display.

"Inspired by the vibrant illumination of the lanterns, it's a crisp, light, and refreshing Japanese Rice Lager that'll have you going for the glow all night long," the Buffalo Zoo said in a Facebook post.