42 North hosts 'Pints 4 Pups,' raises money to train rescue dogs

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora held an event on Veterans Day that they think has something that appealed to everyone. It involved dogs, beer and raising money for a good cause.

On Thursday, 42 North teamed up with K9 Vision to host Pints 4 Pups to raise money for rescue dogs that need training before they get placed in their forever homes.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., dog owners visited 42 North and listened to a free Q&A with professional dog trainer Myles Stubblefield, owner of the Dog Learning Center (DLC) in Tonawanda.

Stubblefield wants people to recognize that their dogs have bad behaviors and open a conversation about dog ownership. Live training demos also took place during the event.

"Whether it’s rescue dogs that have come from poor situations, breeders vs. rescues, or even the different types of people that own dogs, everyone should have a chance to give their dog the best life possible. And when a dog is trained properly, it means that everyone is happier," Stubblefield said.

This event marked the first "pup-up" event hosted by K9 Vision. These "pup-up" events are designed to get people to talk about their dogs.

For every pint sold at 42 North, $1 will be donated to DLC Rescue Pack that helps rehabilitate rescue dogs back into homes.

The event will also include Fat Bob's BBQ and live music.