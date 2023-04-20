4 dogs euthanized after a 3-year-old girl was attacked, seriously injured in Lockport

The owner of the dogs surrendered them on the day of the incident, to the Niagara SPCA, which confirmed the dogs' deaths Thursday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four dogs who mauled a 3-year-old girl and bit her grandmother last week in Lockport have been euthanized.

The owner of the dogs surrendered them on April 12, the day of the incident, to the Niagara SPCA, which confirmed the dogs' deaths Thursday.

The child was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition last week, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

"SPCA agents on scene reported the dogs displayed aggression toward them, and they were also told the dogs have a known history of aggression," Niagara SPCA executive director Amy Lewis told 2 On Your Side in a statement issued Thursday evening.