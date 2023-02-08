x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Anderson's Frozen Custard celebrates co-founder's birthday

The frozen custard favorite celebrates Greta Anderson's 105th birthday with a sweet treat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo favorite Anderson's Frozen Custard is celebrating Greta Anderson's 105th birthday.

Greta and her husband Carl opened Anderson's Frozen Custard in the Bronx back in 1946. Now Greta is celebrating a milestone birthday, and her family wants to celebrate.

With that in mind, on Feb. 9, all Anderson's locations will be offering small custard cones for $1.05 in-store or a dish of small custard for those who order online.

Anderson's Frozen Custard will also be selling special Greta Gift Tags for $1.05 until March 4, which will benefit Variety Kids. The cherry on top is that Greta will match your donation.

Making your weekly plans? Come visit this Thursday as we Celebrate our sweet Greta's Birthday as she turns 105!...

Posted by Andersons Frozen Custard on Sunday, February 5, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dr. Bernice King on how to keep her father's dream alive | 11Alive Uninterrupted

Before You Leave, Check This Out