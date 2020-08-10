Amherst parent: 'We need more resources for kids with special needs'

Pew Research estimates 7 million U.S. kids have special needs. Experts say the pandemic has made schooling even more challenging for children with special needs.

AMHERST, N.Y. — For give or take six months, American families have been navigating a the new "norm" when it comes to school and learning.

Remote learning, hybrid Learning, homeschooling ... these are the realities for many families. But the reality for other families looks and feels very different, especially those who have children with special needs.

Pew Research Center calculates there are 7 million kids with special needs in the United States, and 10-year-old Nathalie Clack is one of those kids.

Nathalie was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when she was two. Since then, the Clacks' lives have never been the same.

Julie Clack, Nathalie's mom, says since her daughter's school was forced to close for safety reasons due to a COVID outbreak back in March, Nathalie has only had six special education classes -- classes that afforded her the extra hands-on, personal attention of specialists that she needs to develop and grow.

"Physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy at school," Clack says. "There are certain child care issues that can't just be solved easily. It has to be someone qualified, someone willing to do all those extra things."

Dr. Michael Santa Maria, a neuropsychologist, says for those with special needs, it's not just about ensuring kids have that extra attention, but that the Individualized Education Program (IEP) created for students, like Nathalie, are monitored and adjusted as needed.

"Education is happening in the atypical sense of the word and has been for quite some time which hasn't been palatable for many. For those with special needs, these circumstances, the lack of necessary structure, can be extremely more distressing," Dr. Santa Maria says.

Julie Clack says her daughter's remote special needs learning has been inconsistent, and that has not changed during the past months.

"In the spring, that was totally understandable, nobody knew what was going on, but now it's October," she said.

For now, the Clack family and Nathalie's babysitter, who also stepped in to assist with supporting Nathalie in any way she can, are doing their best to make sure Nathalie is exercising her capabilities to the best of her ability, everyday.