Amherst Little Free Pantry hosts 'witch dance' fundraiser

Friendly witches and warlocks are welcome to run amuck at the Amherst Little Free Pantry fundraiser dance event coming up this month.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A 'witch dance' fundraiser event for Amherst Little Free Pantry Limited will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Amherst’s Campus.

Everyone is welcome to gather for a fun fall themed event that supports making a difference in helping our neighbors in need.

The fundraiser event will be collecting perishable foods, that are not in class containers, and monetary donations to stock for winter provisions.

There will be spooky storytelling, a witch dance performance and a share of potluck finger foods along with cider and coffee.

You can come dressed as a witch or warlock if you would like but a costume is not necessary.

Rehearsals will be held every Thursday starting on October, 12th through the 26th from 4:30 pm until 5:30 pm at the UU Church of Amherst.

