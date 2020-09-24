Alexander 11-year-old creates Payton's Place of Purpose to lift people during pandemic

Payton DeLelys is donating all the proceeds from her art projects to charities across Western New York.

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — Some people are meant to change the world.

"I just wanted to do something for local communities," 11-year-old Payton DeLelys said.

Payton DeLelys is one of them.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to start creating these art projects.

"She came to us one day and said, 'Hey, I want to do this.' We said OK, and we didn't really realize how it would take off but she's always been a giver," said her mom, Nicole.

That led to the creation of Payton's Place of Purpose.

She's made hundreds of rocks with inspirational messages to hopefully put a smile on someone else's face.

All of the proceeds go to different charities across Western New York from Oishei Children's Hospital to local food banks and now to Kenna's Fight.

It's an organization that raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

"A couple weeks ago we did a 'Go Rock' sale. She set up a table out front and she had all her rocks for sale and it was just crazy actually how many came and supported her and how they said it just touched them and inspired them," Nicole said.

"It's pretty amazing and I mean so many people are writing these positive messages about her. I've always known she's wonderful but it's just gratifying to see people seeing that spark in her."

Though it may have started with the intention of spreading a little more kindness to everyone, it's going way beyond that.

"It's just good to have positive energy around other people or else if you don't have positive energy, it's just going to spread onto other people and make them not have a good day," Payton said.