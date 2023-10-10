African American Cultural Center welcomes new Executive Director

The Masten District African American Cultural Center is celebrating its new Executive Director.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African American Cultural Center embarked on a new journey by welcoming its new Executive Director, Leah Angel Daniel.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at the African American Cultural Center in East Buffalo, where 2 On Your Side's, Claudine Ewing had an interview with the new Executive Director.

Leah Angel Daniel is a current Doctoral Candidate for Executive Leadership and is a graduate of the Empire State Development East Side Avenues Community-Based Real Estate Training Program.

"I grew up in this community not knowing that I would be here today in this seat where I am," Daniel said.

She is an excellent example of what the Culture Center stands for. As a well-respected leader, it is sure that she will create positive developments through her vision, passion, and experience with the community.

Western New York highlights the significance of having a strong connection to our culture and sharing it with those around us, the new Executive Director will do just the same.

Ewing and Daniel spoke about what is to be expected of the new and improved AACC being built under her rendition.

When asked what the vision was, one way she thinks the Center will benefit others is if people bring their thoughts and ideas inside to incorporate into the future plans.

"We want to hear about what you would like to utilize the Center for because this is our community, not my community, not someone else's, this is our Community Center and we want to be able to utilize all of the wisdom that many people have had from before," Daniel said.

Daniel emphasized the urge of wanting anyone and everyone from all around to feel welcome to come to utilize the Center for any wants or needs.

"I want to bring that back and let people know that our doors are opening again. Just rebuilding what we have here. So, if you can do what you can do with a little, then a lot will come," Daniel said.