BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first and only outdoor fitness park in New York opened in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The AARP Outdoor Fitness Park was unveiled at the Horace "Billy" Johnson Park, providing fitness equipment that anyone can use, but it's especially geared toward older Western New Yorkers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open this outdoor fitness park, right here in Buffalo,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State director. “This is a space to play and stay healthy, free to the public, including our members. It’s my sincere hope that this park will get good use and bring together Buffalo in a new, healthy way for years to come."

The fitness park features FitLotTM exercise equipment, which is adaptable for people of any ability or fitness level.

With the assistance of FitLot, a nonprofit dedicated to helping communities create outdoor fitness parks, AARP will build more parks over the next few years. This is the fifth park of its kind in the United States, and AARP intends to sponsor a fitness park in every state, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

AARP is creating these innovative parks as a way to commemorate the association’s 60th anniversary.

“I thank AARP for selecting Buffalo for the first AARP-sponsored outdoor fitness park in New York State,” said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “I am proud to lead an Administration that prioritizes the health and wellness of our cherished senior residents. As an Age-Friendly City, the City of Buffalo values successful relationships with stellar organizations like AARP to ensure we are building a City of Opportunity for all residents, including members of our older population.”