A dance professional is bringing Latin dance to Western New York

Sarah Haykel's 'Salsa for the Soul' brings people together through salsa, bachata, and merengue on the dance floor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Sarah Haykel walks onto the dance floor, all she wants to do is bring people together. And now she's doing just that with her 'Salsa for the Soul' program.

Her goal is to help couples have better, healthy relationships with each other using the tools of Latin partner dancing. One of the important lessons she teaches is listening.

"The music is telling us as a source, it's telling us what to do, how to express and how to feel even if you are dancing with someone, with a complete stranger for five minutes. If we are both connected to the source that's guiding us then we are going to have a much better time together," Haykel says.

With the combination of coaching, mindfulness, and life skills, Haykel shares her passion with different groups of Western New Yorkers including a group of UB students at the ECC City campus in Buffalo.