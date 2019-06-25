BUFFALO, N.Y. — An event took place Monday night to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention in the name of Anthony Bourdain.

Tuesday would have been the late culinary star's 63rd Birthday.

To celebrate him, about 30 of Buffalo's best chefs and restaurant owners joined together for "A Cook's Tour." The event featured a tasting, along with music and art held at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Zamir Gotta, Bourdain's sidekick on a number of episodes of his hit show "No Reservations," also made a guest appearance.

All proceeds raised went to Crisis Services.