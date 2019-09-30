BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone who went to New Era Field for the Bills game on Sunday afternoon also attended a wedding during halftime.

Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli are die-hard Bills fans, and they got to say "I do" in front of 70,000 fans.

The couple had their first date at a Bills game and got engaged at New Era Field. Their ceremony on Sunday was officiated by Kyle Williams.

The couple won the dream wedding through the "Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime" contest.

Congratulations to the #BillsMafia newlyweds.

