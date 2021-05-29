7,300 flags blanket Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park grounds

The One Life – One Flag Installation honors U.S. veterans who have lost their battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All across the country and right here in Western New York, community members are coming together to honor the men and women who died while serving the United States.

On the grounds of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, there's a display of 7,300 flags, specifically for those who lost their battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"The name of this installation is One Life – One Flag; 7,300 is an average of veteran suicide that we see in our country each yearc, which would be about an average of 22 a day," said Courtney Speckmann, the director of education at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The Naval Park is partnering with The Battle Within Foundation for the second year in a row to create the visual display bringing awareness to the issue, and also letting those who might be suffering know they're not alone.

"Memorial Day Weekend especially is a time when we recognize all of the veterans who have lost their lives, and a lot of times it's in combat, in a war, or in conflict while they're serving. But there are so many issues that veterans still face when they come home," Speckmann said.

"So this is really raising awareness for the number of veterans who suffer from PTSD in so many different forms and honoring those people. The Battle Within Foundation is here to help provide resources and support for people who might be suffering so that we don't lose more veterans as a result of PTSD."

Speckmann told 2 On Your Side the Naval Park has worked with The Battle Within Foundation on other projects to bring attention to this issue as well.

For a $22 donation, you can purchase one of the flags from the display after Memorial Day, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Battle Within Foundation.

More information:

Purchase a flag and certificate here.

Learn more about The Battle Withing Foundation here.

Learn more about the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park here.

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255