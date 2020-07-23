6-year-old enjoys birthday behind scenes at Aquarium of Niagara

Charlotte Johnson raised $750 for the aquarium after hearing a rescue story about a seal. The venue then gave her a special birthday present.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara held a special 6th birthday party on Wednesday for Charlotte Johnson, who raised $750 for the aquarium.

Charlotte and her family went on a trip in California, where they visited the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

When she was there, Charlotte learned that one of the seals at the Aquarium of Niagara was rescued at that center in California and now lives in Niagara Falls.

She loved hearing about his rescue story, so instead of getting gifts for her 6th birthday, Charlotte got a behind the scenes tour of the Aquarium and even got to watch trainers feed the seals.