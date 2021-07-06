2021 Music is Art Festival planned for September 11 at Riverworks

About 200 bands will perform across 21 stages for the 19th year of the festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Music is Art is celebrating its 19th annual festival on September 11, 2021.

The festival will return to Riverworks, after being virtual last year during the pandemic.

According to Robby Takac, the founder of Music is Art, there will be about 200 bands performing across 21 stages at Riverworks this year.

If you can't make the event, don't worry, they plan on broadcasting many of the stages this year so you can watch from home.

You can still submit a request to perform or participate in the 2021 Festival, you can click here to do so. Submitting a request does not guarantee a spot. Chosen performers and participants will be notified if they are accepted.

Along with the festival, there will also be a fundraiser on Saturday, August 28 at the Variety Club in Lancaster called "BBQ in the Burbs." There will be a barbecue buffet, beer, wine, live music, art, basket raffle, and an autographed guitar auction.