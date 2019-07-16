BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was another successful year for the 11 Day Power Play, bringing in more than $1.6 million for cancer research. The marathon hockey game came to an end on Monday at noon at Harborcenter, after starting the morning of July 5.

Thousands of players have been taking part in three hour shifts as the event met its fundraising goal once again.

The money raised will be split between Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"For us to hit 1.6 million dollars is incredible," said Amy Lesakowski, co-founder and Executive Director of the event. "We're going to be able to support even more cancer research at Roswell Park. We're going to send even more campers to camp and Camp Good Days. And we're going to have more wishes for local families through Make-a-Wish."